Acra CEO Keith Lind on staying the course amid choppy waters in non-QM
The Gathering 2024 On Demand
Virtual Demo Day: July 9th
Freddie Mac’s Sudamys Alfonso on the rising cost to originate mortgage loans
MortgagePeople Movers

New American Funding hires Craig Stammler to oversee Western markets

Stammler, who will oversee the company's southern Idaho and northern California markets, previously worked for loanDepot and Wells Fargo

Craig Stammler has joined New American Funding (NAF) as a regional vice president, the California-based mortgage lender announced Tuesday.

Stammler, who previously worked for loanDepot, Wells Fargo and Countrywide, will be responsible for overseeing the company’s southern Idaho and northern California markets. His duties include growth of existing teams, managing profitability and development of branch leadership.

Craig-Stammler-Headshot
Craig Stammler

In a statement, Stammler said that NAF’s “excellent culture and leadership,“ supported by top executives Rick Arvielo and Patty Arvielo, stood out in his search to work for a top-15 mortgage company.

“I am particularly excited about the chance to expand the brand in Northern California and Southern Idaho,“ Stammler said. “Working with National Sales Leader Tony Blodgett, we’ve positioned ourselves to effectively compete in the California Jumbo loan market. NAF’s extensive servicing portfolio and co-branding capabilities equip us to navigate market challenges efficiently.“

In announcing the hire, NAF noted that Stammler previously grew his San Francisco Bay Area division at loanDepot from $200 million to $3 billion in annual production. He has also served as a board member for a number of trade groups, including the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) and the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP).

“We are extremely excited Craig has joined NAF to lead and grow our Idaho and Northern California markets,“ chief production officer Pat Bolan said in a statement. “Craig has a proven track record of attracting top talent and leading salespeople to high achievement.“

Recently, NAF rebranded its Black homeownership initiative in an effort to recruit and educate more loan officers while boosting Black homeownership rates. In February 2024, shortly after acquiring Draper and Kramer Mortgage Corp., NAF hired Mosi Gatling for its newly created role of senior vice president of strategic growth and expansion.

According to data from Scotsman Guide, New American Funding was the nation’s 13th-largest mortgage lender in 2023. It originated $9.7 billion in volume across more than 33,500 loans.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Open door to light, new life
Former Ginnie Mae official joins Housing Policy Council 

Michael Drayne will advance the policy priorities of the Housing Policy Council and will advise on cybersecurity issues in housing finance.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please