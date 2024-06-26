New American Funding hires Craig Stammler to oversee Western markets

Craig Stammler has joined New American Funding (NAF) as a regional vice president, the California-based mortgage lender announced Tuesday.

Stammler, who previously worked for loanDepot, Wells Fargo and Countrywide, will be responsible for overseeing the company’s southern Idaho and northern California markets. His duties include growth of existing teams, managing profitability and development of branch leadership.

Craig Stammler

In a statement, Stammler said that NAF’s “excellent culture and leadership,“ supported by top executives Rick Arvielo and Patty Arvielo, stood out in his search to work for a top-15 mortgage company.

“I am particularly excited about the chance to expand the brand in Northern California and Southern Idaho,“ Stammler said. “Working with National Sales Leader Tony Blodgett, we’ve positioned ourselves to effectively compete in the California Jumbo loan market. NAF’s extensive servicing portfolio and co-branding capabilities equip us to navigate market challenges efficiently.“

In announcing the hire, NAF noted that Stammler previously grew his San Francisco Bay Area division at loanDepot from $200 million to $3 billion in annual production. He has also served as a board member for a number of trade groups, including the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) and the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP).

“We are extremely excited Craig has joined NAF to lead and grow our Idaho and Northern California markets,“ chief production officer Pat Bolan said in a statement. “Craig has a proven track record of attracting top talent and leading salespeople to high achievement.“

Recently, NAF rebranded its Black homeownership initiative in an effort to recruit and educate more loan officers while boosting Black homeownership rates. In February 2024, shortly after acquiring Draper and Kramer Mortgage Corp., NAF hired Mosi Gatling for its newly created role of senior vice president of strategic growth and expansion.

According to data from Scotsman Guide, New American Funding was the nation’s 13th-largest mortgage lender in 2023. It originated $9.7 billion in volume across more than 33,500 loans.