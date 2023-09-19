Nestfully adds BeachesMLS and MIAMI Realtors SEFMLS to its database

BeachesMLS’ and MIAMI REALTORS SEFMLS, South Florida’s two largest Multiple Listing Services (MLSs), have begun providing complete listing data to Nestfully, a public search portal sourced directly from the MLS, the company announced last Wednesday.

Created in the first quarter of 2023, Nestfully was initially fed by three MLSs: California Regional MLS (CRMLS), Bright MLS and REcolorado. With the additions of BeachesMLS’ and MIAMI REALTORS SEFMLS, consumers now have access to all South Florida properties, the statement said.

Together, BeachesMLS and MIAMI SEFMLS serve more than 103,000 real estate professionals. If added together, Nestfully’s five MLSs have 343,000+ agent and brokerage subscribers.

“South Florida homebuyers and sellers will now have the freshest and most accurate listing information directly from the MIAMI SEFMLS and BeachesMLS,” MIAMI CEO Teresa King Kinney said in a statement. “Listings will be seen by more people and agents will receive quality leads at no cost, saving them thousands in referral fees.”

Nestfully is now live and available to consumers across South Florida.