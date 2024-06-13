NAHREP recognizes top 250 Latino mortgage originators

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) this week released the 10th edition of its annual Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators rankings, honoring the top-performing Latino mortgage originators across the country.

For the second year running, DHI Mortgage earned the top position in the report among all companies, followed by Guaranteed Rate and CrossCountry Mortgage, respectively. NAHREP said the makeup of the list of honorees demonstrates “the breadth and depth of talent within the Latino mortgage community.”

”We salute this year’s NAHREP Top 250 honorees for their resilience and innovation,” NAHREP President Nora Aguirre said in a statement accompanying the report. ”These exceptional Latino mortgage professionals play a pivotal role in enabling countless families to achieve homeownership and fostering the growth of generational wealth across America.”

Also weighing in on the new ranking was Danny Gardner, senior vice president of client and community engagement in the single-family division at government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) Freddie Mac.

”At Freddie Mac, we are deeply committed to expanding sustainable homeownership opportunities for all,” Gardner said. ”We are honored to congratulate the exceptional mortgage professionals recognized as NAHREP’s top 250. These leaders exemplify the powerful impact of culturally competent, community-focused lending in making homeownership a reality for more Hispanic families.”

NAHREP will recognize the recipients of the awards at its upcoming NAHREP at L’ATTITUDE event, held at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego from Sept. 12-15. Find the top 10 recipients below and the full list at NAHREP’s website.

Rank Name Company Location Transactions 1 Norma Guerrero Cowes DHI Mortgage Austin, Texas 362 2 Armando SanMiguel Ameris Bank Franklin, Tenn. 360 3 Megan Cloud V.I.P. Independent Mortgage San Antonio, Texas 338 4 Patricia Martinez DHI Mortgage San Antonio, Texas 318 5 Lorena Estorga DHI Mortgage San Antonio, Texas 310 6 Alex Garcia DHI Mortgage San Antonio, Texas 289 7 Pedro Garcia Jr. DHI Mortgage Richmond, Texas 288 8 Miguel Mouriz New American Funding Orlando, Fla. 285 9 Mario Cerrato loanDepot Pembroke Pines, Fla. 281 10 Victoria Guedez DHI Mortgage Richmond, Texas 276