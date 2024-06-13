Why is real estate tech a hot topic?
Introducing the 2024 Marketing Leaders
Virtual Demo Day
Using AI in all the right places with Rick Roque and Andrew Maas
Mortgage

NAHREP recognizes top 250 Latino mortgage originators

DHI Mortgage, Guaranteed Rate and CrossCountry Mortgage led the companies atop the organization’s 10th annual rankings

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) this week released the 10th edition of its annual Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators rankings, honoring the top-performing Latino mortgage originators across the country.

For the second year running, DHI Mortgage earned the top position in the report among all companies, followed by Guaranteed Rate and CrossCountry Mortgage, respectively. NAHREP said the makeup of the list of honorees demonstrates “the breadth and depth of talent within the Latino mortgage community.”

”We salute this year’s NAHREP Top 250 honorees for their resilience and innovation,” NAHREP President Nora Aguirre said in a statement accompanying the report. ”These exceptional Latino mortgage professionals play a pivotal role in enabling countless families to achieve homeownership and fostering the growth of generational wealth across America.”

Also weighing in on the new ranking was Danny Gardner, senior vice president of client and community engagement in the single-family division at government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) Freddie Mac.

”At Freddie Mac, we are deeply committed to expanding sustainable homeownership opportunities for all,” Gardner said. ”We are honored to congratulate the exceptional mortgage professionals recognized as NAHREP’s top 250. These leaders exemplify the powerful impact of culturally competent, community-focused lending in making homeownership a reality for more Hispanic families.”

NAHREP will recognize the recipients of the awards at its upcoming NAHREP at L’ATTITUDE event, held at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego from Sept. 12-15. Find the top 10 recipients below and the full list at NAHREP’s website.

RankNameCompanyLocationTransactions
1Norma Guerrero CowesDHI MortgageAustin, Texas362
2Armando SanMiguelAmeris BankFranklin, Tenn.360
3Megan CloudV.I.P. Independent MortgageSan Antonio, Texas338
4Patricia MartinezDHI MortgageSan Antonio, Texas318
5Lorena EstorgaDHI MortgageSan Antonio, Texas310
6Alex GarciaDHI MortgageSan Antonio, Texas289
7Pedro Garcia Jr.DHI MortgageRichmond, Texas288
8Miguel MourizNew American FundingOrlando, Fla.285
9Mario CerratoloanDepotPembroke Pines, Fla.281
10Victoria GuedezDHI MortgageRichmond, Texas276

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Happy black family standing outside their house, dad holding the key
NAF rebrands initiative designed to boost Black homeownership 

“NAF Black Impact” includes a commitment to extend $20 billion in new mortgages to Black homebuyers by 2028.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please