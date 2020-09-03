Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Sagent

Account Connect
If originators are finders of new customers, servicers must be keepers of those customers — this is what Sagent’s consumer-facing suite Account Connect does. Servicers brand Account Connect as their own, enabling homeowners to actively manage all aspects of their home-owning lives, and transforming “customer for life” from tagline to reality.
Product Fast Facts:
#1
Powers servicer-branded customer care, attention, retention, and engagement
#2
Dashboard for customers to actively manage their home-owning lives
#3
Rapidly configure and deploy your desired customer experience