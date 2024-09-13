Mortgage software firm LenderLogix hires sales expert Ben Head

Buffalo, New York-based mortgage technology firm LenderLogix, a top provider of point-of-sale (POS) and automation software for independent mortgage banks, commercial banks and third-party brokers, announced Thursday that Ben Head will join the company as an account executive.

Head will be responsible for expanding the firm’s market share as he moves over from Enact Mortgage Insurance, where he served for 12 years as a strategic accounts representative. During his time at Enact, he managed the first $3 billion national mortgage banker account in company history.

He previously worked in sales positions for Forward Financial and Prime Mortgage Co., possessing more than 20 years of mortgage industry sales experience in all.

“With the increasing demand for our product suite amongst loan officers and lenders alike, we needed an experienced sales professional to help us manage our growth opportunities in the current market,” LenderLogix co-founder and CEO Patrick O’Brien said in a statement. “Ben’s sales experience and early days as a loan officer make him a natural fit for our organization, and we’re looking forward to him helping us further showcase our continuously evolving product suite.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of serving on technology and marketing committees within the mortgage industry, which has kept me at the forefront of this ever-changing field,” Head said. “It’s a greater privilege to be directly involved in the action now as a part of the LenderLogix team. I look forward to blending these areas of my expertise and being more directly involved with LenderLogix users.”

In March 2024, LenderLogix integrated with AccountChek, a digital verification service for assets, income and employment. “By leveraging AccountChek’s advanced verification capabilities, we can provide LOs with greater efficiency and accuracy, ensuring all parties experience the highest service standards,” O’Brien said at the time.