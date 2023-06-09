Now Live: RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand

The emotional side of mortgage lending
Is the sinking housing market finally at the bottom?
How Mortgage Lenders Can Stop Revenue Leakage from Appraisal Fees
Inside the NRMLA Western Regional conference
Housing MarketMortgageMortgage RatesOriginationServicing

Mortgage payments fell in May while income rose

Average new borrower in May 2023 paid $2,331 a month, per Candor

With mortgage rates still in the upper-mid 6% range, borrowers who received mortgages in May 2023 paid an average of $2,331 a month, up 20% from a year prior.

That’s according to the latest origination data from mortgage tech firm Candor Technology.

Per data from Candor’s underwriting engine, the average buyer in May 2023 received a loan worth about $364,094 at an average APR of 6.48%.

Federal agencies propose guidance for residential real estate ROVs HW+

Following a statement from the White House last week, the proposed guidance would provide a path for ROVs from institutions and consumers.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

