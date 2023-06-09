Mortgage payments fell in May while income rose

With mortgage rates still in the upper-mid 6% range, borrowers who received mortgages in May 2023 paid an average of $2,331 a month, up 20% from a year prior.
That’s according to the latest origination data from mortgage tech firm Candor Technology.
Per data from Candor’s underwriting engine, the average buyer in May 2023 received a loan worth about $364,094 at an average APR of 6.48%.
