Technology for navigating secondary market challenges
Technology for navigating secondary market challenges

Join this webinar to learn how mortgage lenders can overcome common challenges selling their loans on the secondary market.

Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance
Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance

Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami discusses his recent article on the latest jobs report and the most likely impact on the housing market and mortgage forbearance.

Real estate agents hold breath on commission disclosure
Real estate agents hold breath on commission disclosure

Whether real estate agents must tell homebuyers what commission percentage they stand to make is now in the hands of the Justice Department.

Don’t sleep on non-QM products
Don’t sleep on non-QM products

Now is the perfect time for originators to consider expanding to non-QM products – to grow their business, diversify their product offerings and to ensure they are properly serving their customers.

Mortgage

The cyclical nature of the mortgage industry

Here’s what 2020 taught us

lightbulb

The ability to look past the now and develop strategies that poise an organization for future success is key to any leadership position in almost any business. It’s true for the mortgage industry and especially the long-term strategies we’ve developed to react to the current low-rate environment brought on by a global pandemic.

One of the most fascinating factors that drove rates lower was the decoupling of duration and swap spreads for mortgage- backed securities, which, ironically, analysts expected to be short-lived in 2020. This rally caused rates to drop which lured millions of homeowners to refinance their current home loans throughout 2020, leading to unprecedented loan volume for the entire mortgage industry.

While much of the mortgage industry fixated on low mortgage rates the past year, it’s important to understand the anatomy of what drives rates. In the U.S., the federal funds rate refers to the rate that banks can charge other banks for lending excess cash from their reserve balances on an overnight basis. This rate can influence short-term rates on mortgages and credit cards in addition to impacting the stock market. This rate is also set by the Federal Open Market Committee.

While they can’t mandate a particular rate across the board, the Federal Reserve can adjust the money supply so that interest rates will move toward the target rate — when they increase the amount of money in the system, rates fall, when they decrease the amount of money, rates rise. This rate is set eight times a year based on economic conditions.

Over the last year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell consistently pledged that the Fed would continue to buy mortgage-backed securities to stabilize the American economy, which increased the amount of money in the Federal Reserve System and drove rates lower.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 per day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office

    • BECOME A MEMBER TODAY

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    for-sale-sign-HW
    Existing home sales data: A bad sign for housing market?

    HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami’s biggest fear for the U.S. housing market for 2020 to 2024 is that home prices could escalate to an unhealthy level. HW+ Premium Content

    May 21, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    Abstract tech background made of printed circuit board. Depth of field effect and bokeh. internet connections, cloud computing and neural network, big data. 3D render
    Applying the concept of social media networks to property valuation

    By applying a social media network concept to the housing market, it’s possible to construct a network of properties. Here’s how:

    May 25, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please