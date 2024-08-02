Mortgage Automation Technologies launches agent platform to help with NAR settlement compliance

Fintech software and hardware provider Mortgage Automation Technologies is launching The BIG Agent, a transaction management platform for real estate brokers and agents.

In an announcement on Friday, Mortgage Automation Technologies said the platform is being launched from the same loan origination system solutions that facilitated the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act and the TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosures (TRID). According to the news release, The BIG Agent provides real estate professionals with a way to deal with the implementation of the National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) commission lawsuit settlement agreement and new state regulations.

The BIG Agent is a consumer-agent-broker collaboration portal, which enables users to access buyer agency agreements, e-signature contracts, disclaimers, offer management and compensation disclosures. Users can send documents to clients’ phones for e-signature tasks.

“The BIG Agent was developed to address complex issues arising from recent industry changes. By reverse engineering proven technology from our industry counterparts, we have quickly delivered a functional product that tackles the challenges agents are beginning to face,” Matt VanFossen, the CEO of Mortgage Automation Technologies, said in a statement.

In addition to helping brokers track consumer data while managing buyer agency agreements and disclosures, the platform also gives users a QR code to streamline the open house check-in process.