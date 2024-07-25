‘More greetings from Missouri!’ Second wave of commission lawsuit notices hit mailboxes

Postcards, emails and press releases are hitting mailboxes, inboxes and wires as JND Legal Administration, the firm hired as the commission lawsuit settlement administrator, has started to notify class members of the second wave of commission lawsuit settlements.

“If you sold a home and paid a commission to a real estate agent, you may be a part of class action Settlements ― Proposed Settlements with all Defendants total over $730 million,” the press release states.

The notifications are informing class members of the settlements reached by Compass, The Real Brokerage, Realty ONE, @properties, Douglas Elliman, Redfin, Engel & Völkers, HomeSmart and United Real Estate in the Gibson suit.

According to the notification, settlement class members are eligible for payment if they sold a home that was listed on any MLS in the U.S. during the eligible date range and paid a commission to any real estate brokerage in connection with the sale of the home.

Recipients are encouraged to visit www.RealEstateCommissionLitigation.com to find out what the eligible date range is for the MLS they listed their property on.

In order to receive a payment, settlement class members must submit a claim form with evidence of their home sale and the commission paid by May 9, 2025. If class members wish to opt out, they must do so by Oct. 3, 2024.

By opting out, class members will have the option to sue Compass, The Real Brokerage, Realty ONE, @properties, Douglas Elliman, Redfin, Engel & Völkers, HomeSmart, United Real Estate and related entities related to commission prices if they wish. But class members cannot object to the settlement if they opt out.

A final approval hearing for these settlements is slated to take place on Oct. 31, 2024, exactly one year after a Missouri jury found real estate industry players liable for colluding to artificially inflate agent commissions in the Sitzer/Burnett suit.

In mid-February, the first wave of postcards, emails and press releases were sent to class members relating to settlement agreements reached between Keller Williams, RE/MAX, Anywhere and the Sitzer/Burnett, Moehrl and Nosalek plaintiffs.