Momentum Builder buys Sales Mastery, creating new ‘super brand’

Momentum Builder has acquired Sales Mastery, the companies announced Wednesday. The merger of two industry leaders in sales training and coaching will result in a “unified super brand” that will be known as Sales Mastery Powered by Momentum Builder, the companies said in a press release.

“The launch of Sales Mastery Powered by Momentum Builder marks a transformative moment in the housing industry, signaling a seismic shift in how sales professionals will approach success,” said Todd Duncan, founder of Sales Mastery. “This bold evolution will revolutionize the way housing professionals engage, sell, and thrive in an increasingly competitive market.”

The new brand also released details about its flagship sales summit, Beyond Boundaries, scheduled for Oct. 14-17 in Dallas. In addition to thought leadership and connection opportunities, the event will feature micro sessions focused on performance.

Don Goettling, CEO and co-founder of Momentum Builder, said, “By uniting two industry leaders with complementary strengths, we’re set to redefine what’s possible for sales professionals. ‘Beyond Boundaries’ is more than an event — it’s a mindset, a movement, and an experience that will inspire participants to innovate, reach new heights, and achieve exceptional results.”

Goettling will serve as CEO of the new combined brand and his Momentum Builder co-founder Gino Fronti will serve as CFO, while Duncan will stay on in an advisory role. Goettling and Fronti launched the Momentum Builder event in 2019 to wide acclaim, leveraging their 50+ years of mortgage experience. The two have hosted a popular radio show — The Don and Gino Show — and produce and host the American Dream TV show.

Sales Mastery Powered by Momentum Builder will continue the legacy of the two coaching brands. “Combining Sales Mastery’s legacy of providing top-tier sales training with Momentum Builder’s innovative approach to performance coaching, the new brand will offer an even more comprehensive suite of tools and resources to help professionals at every stage of their sales journey,” the press release states.

Sales Mastery was founded 32 years ago while Momentum Builder is just six years old.