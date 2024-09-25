Michigan ERA franchise acquires another independent firm

Michigan-based ERA Prime Real Estate Group is continuing its acquisition spree. On Tuesday, the firm announced its acquisition of Southgate, Michigan-based GAP Realty Group.

ERA Prime Real Estate Group, which also has offices in Farmington and Grand Blanc, said that the acquisition would increase the firm’s services area and market share in Southeast Michigan.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

GAP Realty Group was founded in 2015 by Alex Pandoff and has 50 agents. The combined firm will do business as ERA Prime Real Estate Group. Pandoff will stay on at the firm and serve as an associate broker.

ERA Prime Real Estate was founded in 2017 by owner Willie Ray III. In addition to real estate brokerage services, the firm also offers mortgage and title services.

“I’ve worked in real estate for more than two decades with a continuous focus on going the extra mile for clients, something that Willie and his team are also widely known for,” Pandoff said in a statement. “This exciting development will allow us to provide an even higher level of service to our clients.”

This is Ray’s third acquisition since affiliating with ERA in early 2023. He has previously acquired the operation of another Southeast Michigan-based ERA broker-owner in the fall of 2023 and Compass Realty Pro in July of 2024.