ERA franchise acquires Michigan-based independent firm

Michigan-based ERA Prime Real Estate Group has acquired Southgate, Michigan-based Compass Realty Pro, the company announced on Monday.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. According to the announcement, this acquisition will expand ERA Prime Real Estate Group’s market share in southeast Michigan. ERA Prime, which was founded in 2017 by Willie Ray III, currently has offices in Farmington and Grand Blanc, Michigan. In addition to real estate brokerage services, the firm also offers mortgage and title services.

Compass Realty Pro was founded in 2014 by Mark Higgins, who will join ERA Prime Real Estate Group as a managing broker.

“Over the last 15 years, we have developed close relationships with the communities that we serve,” Higgins said in a statement. “We are excited to join forces with Willie, working together to support our clients with exceptional service.”

This is Ray’s second acquisition in less than a year. In the fall of 2023, his firm acquired the Farmington-based operations of a fellow ERA broker/owner.

“Joining forces with Mark will create tremendous synergies for our combined company,” Ray said in a statement. “Mark has assembled and developed a highly respected group of real estate professionals who share the same values of collaboration and community. We are both excited about the opportunity to capitalize on the growth that is inherent in the region to grow and expand our company.”