MBA promotes pair to bolster affordable housing, DEI initiatives

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) has announced two promotions within its leadership team. The trade group named Wendy Penn as vice president of affordable housing initiatives and Amber Lawrence as vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Penn and Lawrence join 12 other women on MBA’s executive leadership team. The association praised both executives for their leadership, commitment and drive to create affordable housing opportunities and inclusivity across the industry during their careers at the MBA.

As the head of affordable housing initiatives, Penn will focus her attention on MBA’s CONVERGENCE plans, a set of programs designed to help lenders and real estate professionals in breaking down homeownership barriers for Black, Hispanic and underserved communities.

“Our members will continue to be served well by her outstanding leadership of MBA’s CONVERGENCE initiative and by her innate ability to bring housing leaders together to identify and develop solutions to solve complex challenges in our industry,” MBA chief economist Mike Fratantoni said in a statement.

Currently, CONVERGENCE initiatives are only active in Columbus, Ohio; Memphis, Tennessee; and Philadelphia. Penn will directly oversee the advisory councils for each city’s programs. She will also consult with consumer advocacy groups, civil rights organizations and other key players in nationwide affordable housing efforts.

Penn, who joined the MBA in 2021, previously served as its associate vice president for affordable housing initiatives for following a 15-year career with the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

Lawrence started with the MBA as a member of its education leadership team, and continued for nearly 20 years with its Society of Certified Mortgage Bankers (CMB) and DEI programs. She’s served as a vital part of the MBA’s DEI initiatives, working closely with teams across multiple industries to put data-driven DEI strategies into action.

“Amber’s nearly two-decade career at MBA has been shaped by an incredible amount of drive, commitment, and success, first as a leader on the Education team to more recently as a main lead of MBA’s DEI programs and initiatives,” MBA senior vice president and general counsel Michael Briggs said in a statement.

“Amber gathers people together and has a unique ability to lead, inspire, and take on new challenges. I am confident she will continue to excel in her expanded role and grow MBA’s DEI initiatives in support of all MBA stakeholders.”