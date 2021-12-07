Master Class: How to become an experience architect

In this fun and informative master class exclusively for HW+ members, Experience.com’s Chief Experience Officer, Brittany Hodak, shares a simple framework every marketing and sales leader can use to design intentional customer journeys, elevating every customer interaction into an experience. No matter what part of the housing industry you fall into, this mastermind will equip you with the information you need to become an experience architect. You’ll leave with actionable tips for designing, measuring, and continually improving every step of the customer journey!

Panelist: