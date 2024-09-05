Lower’s Dan Snyder will share his story at the HousingWire IMB Summit

Dan Snyder rarely steps into the spotlight, but his name, strategic moves and execution are talked about frequently in mortgage banking circles.

This changes on Oct. 1, 2024, when Snyder, the CEO of Lower, steps on to the main stage at the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas for the HousingWire IMB Summit.

A HousingWire Vanguard winner, Snyder has built a world-class executive team that includes Selene Kellam, Randall Gillespie, Craig Montgomery and Amir Syed. Snyder and his leadership team have executed M&A deals with strategic vision along with textbook execution and integration.

In November 2023, Lower announced the acquisition of Colorado-based Universal Lending. That deal was followed a month later by the acquisition of Texas-based Thrive Mortgage – a transaction that brought significant change to the Lower organization and executive team.

Backed by $100 million in Series A funding led by venture capital firm Accel and a strategic relationship with Veritex, Snyder has a vision for the future.

“I’d like to do another one [deal], but if we can find a good company — it’s hard to find — and we will pay the owner a premium,” Snyder said this spring in an interview during The Gathering, HousingWire‘s annual real estate and mortgage conference.

In the interview with HousingWire senior reporter Flávia Furlan Nunes, Snyder shared that Lower is still majority owned by Snyder and his co-founders. “But we have raised money from Silicon Valley. They have seen the bottom [of the mortgage origination market] and can now start seeing the growth,” he added.

In his session at the HousingWire IMB Summit, Snyder will take the stage with HousingWire Managing Editor James Kleimann and Brett Ludden, managing partner at Sterling Point Advisors.

Independent mortgage banking executive leaders will dominate the stage at the HousingWire IMB Summit on Oct. 1. Select speakers include:

Matthew VanFossen, CEO, Absolute Home Mortgage Corp.

Laura Brandao, CEO, Lighthouse Advisors

Kevin Peranio, chief lending officer, PRMG

Shant Banosian, executive vice president of sales, Rate

Greg Sher, managing director, NFM Lending

Michael Dubeck, CEO and president, Planet Financial Group

Nate Clear, president, FirstFunding

Anne Marie Pippin, deputy director, Federal Housing Finance Agency

Dan Hanson, executive director, loanDepot

