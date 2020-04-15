Mortgage

loanDepot plans to hire 3,000 new employees this year

The hirings will increase its workforce by more than 40%

loanDepot plans to hire an additional 3,000 employees by the end of this year, the Southern California-based company announced Tuesday. The hirings will increase its workforce by more than 40%.

The lender transitioned its “7,000-strong” workforce from in-office to remote several weeks ago, founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh said in a statement.

“Because we are able to so effectively serve in this remote way, we have continued to provide the financial services that many Americans so critically need right now, at record levels,” he said, noting the company is in a position to scale and add the additional employees.

To quickly add talent, loanDepot is holding a virtual job fair at 3 p.m. PST/6 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 23, via a LinkedIn Live event on its LinkedIn channel. Job seekers will hear from company leaders, learn about openings and connect with the lender’s recruiters.

“Our team has created a process by which candidates can apply, on-board and train in an entirely virtual way,” Hsieh said.

According to the lender’s website, it currently employs more than 2,000 licensed loan officers and operates more than 150 locations nationwide.

For more information about the virtual job fair, contact the loanDepot recruiting team at hello@loandepot.com.

