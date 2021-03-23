Lender profits are crashing back to earth

Profit margins for independent mortgage banks (IMBs) and mortgage subsidiaries of chartered banks shrank dramatically in the fourth quarter of 2020 as costs climbed.

IMBs reported a net gain of $3,738 per each originated loan in the fourth quarter, down from $5,535 during the third quarter, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association‘s latest quarterly performance report.

“Driven by strong borrower demand and a study-high in average loan balances, production volume for independent mortgage companies reached unprecedented heights, averaging close to $1.5 billion per company in the fourth quarter of 2020,” said Marina Walsh, the MBA’s vice president of industry analysis. “Net production profits were at their third-highest levels, surpassed only by last year’s second and third quarter. While production profits were still incredibly strong in the fourth quarter, secondary marketing gains declined, resulting in an overall drop in production revenue.”

Walsh’s research found that production expenses increased for the second straight quarter, even though higher origination volume has historically reduced per-loan costs. Expenses rose by almost $500 per loan from the third quarter, as personnel costs increased across sales, fulfillment, production support, and corporate overhead, Walsh said.

In fact, total loan production expenses – commissions, compensation, occupancy, equipment, and other production expenses and corporate allocations – increased to $7,938 per loan in the fourth quarter, up from $7,452 per loan in the third quarter. From the third quarter of 2008 to last quarter, loan production expenses have averaged $6,594 per loan.

The MBA found that personnel expenses in particular averaged $5,426 per loan in the fourth quarter, up from $5,124 per loan in the third quarter. Productivity decreased to 4.2 loans originated per production employee (sales, fulfillment and production support staffers) per month in the fourth quarter from 4.3 loans per production employee per month in the third quarter.

Industry-wide, the average pre-tax production profit was 137 basis points in the fourth quarter, a drop of 66 bps from the prior quarter. Still, it was far better than 46 bps average from IMBs in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the historic average of 53 bps (from Q3 2008-Q3 2020).

Combining both production and servicing operations, 95 percent of firms posted overall profitability for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Average production volume was $1.47 billion per company in the fourth quarter, up from $1.34 billion per company in the prior quarter, the MBA found. The volume by count per company averaged 5,049 loans in the fourth quarter, up from 4,732 loans in the third quarter. The MBA also found that the average pull-through rate increased dramatically to 78% from 72% from the prior quarter.



