Get to the Market First and Fund More Loans
Get to the Market First and Fund More Loans

This white paper discusses trigger marketing programs which can help you speedily get your marketing message to the righ...

Better.com’s CEO Vishal Garg taking leave “effective immediately”
Better.com’s CEO Vishal Garg taking leave “effective immediately”

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg is taking leave "effectively immediately," according to an internal memo sent to employees of...

Back to the Future of Mortgage Lending
Back to the Future of Mortgage Lending

This webinar will cover what’s to come in the future of mortgage lending by analyzing past trends in the industry, evo...

Logan Mohtashami talks housing supply and inflation growth
Logan Mohtashami talks housing supply and inflation growth

Logan Mohtashami discusses homebuilders, the all-time lows in housing inventory, inflation growth, and mortgage rates....

Mortgage

Ledn raises $70M to grow Bitcoin-backed mortgage product

Lending platform targets $100M in originations in the product by the end of the Q1 2022

Toronto-based cryptocurrency lending platform Ledn has raised $70 million in a Series B funding round to support the growth of its digital assets lending business, including a new Bitcoin-backed mortgage product.

The round valued the company at $540 million and was led by 10T Holdings, the company announced on Wednesday. Other investors included Golden Tree Asset ManagementRaptor Group, and FJ Labs. Another 11 existing venture investors, such as White Star Capital and Kingsway Capital, followed on in the round.

Founded in 2018, Ledn focuses on saving and lending products for Bitcoin and other digital assets. It claims that the startup has over $1.7 billion in assets from clients in 127 countries. Loan originations in dollars increased by more than 25% since the third quarter of 2020, and 44% of loan clients are in Latin America.

The Bitcoin-backed mortgage product accepts Bitcoins and properties as collateral for loans to clients that want to purchase new real estate or finance a property they already own. Loans amounts are equal to 50% of the combined value of both Bitcoins and property.

The product is currently offered with a two-year term, with the possibility to be renewed. It requires regular monthly interest payments. Rates will depend on market conditions, but the inclusion of the collateral can reduce costs, the company explains on the website.

According to Ledn, if Bitcoin prices drop, the client needs to deposit more collateral or pay down some of the principal. Otherwise, the company will sell part of the currency to meet the required loan-to-value of 50%. Clients, however, will gain when Bitcoin value increases. 

Already in pilot mode in Canada, the product is expected to be offered broadly in the country and the United States early in 2022. The company targets $100 million in originations by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Adam Reeds, CEO at Ledn, said in a statement that most people that hold extensive wealth in Bitcoin can’t use their assets to qualify for a mortgage at a bank, and the product is for those who choose to invest outside the mainstream of legacy banks.

“Our clients want to diversify their portfolio in order to protect their wealth and then utilize that wealth for instances such as purchasing a home, but one should not come at the expense of the other,” he said in a statement.

The cryptocurrency market was worth over $2.2 trillion on Wednesday, according to CoinGecko. Some banks, lenders, and fintechs are testing the technology, but the lack of regulatory clarity and fears of volatility have kept these currencies from becoming fully integrated into products and services.  

Regarding the mortgage industry, the acceptance of cryptocurrencies by investors lags the development of new products. Among government agencies, there remains significant resistance to accepting cryptocurrencies. 

Early in December, Freddie Mac said that due to the high level of uncertainty, borrowers’ income in cryptocurrency may not be used to qualify for the mortgage. Also, borrowers may exchange cryptocurrency for U.S. dollars for mortgage transactions. The agency said it will continue to monitor cryptocurrency developments to update requirements in the future.

In September, the Pontiac-based wholesale mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage accepted its first-ever cryptocurrency mortgage payment – and five more in October. The transactions, however, were used as models to “better assess scaling cryptocurrency payments for consumers,” the company said.

Due to “incremental costs and regulatory uncertainty in the crypto space,” the lender decided to keep this initiative in the pilot phase for now,” said Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of UWM. 

Figure Technologies, the lender founded by former SoFi chief Mike Cagney, is building a platform based on blockchain technology, which in the future could facilitate cryptocurrencies used for home buying, but is years away.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

house, american flag, neighborhood
Will the housing market continue its hot streak in 2022?

Altos Research CEO Mike Simonsen outlines the variables that will indicate unexpected housing market shifts in the next year.

Dec 10, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_341330371
How lenders can continue to serve borrowers despite housing affordability challenges

Potential borrowers who’ve been priced out of the housing market need to be able to compete with an increasingly growing share of cash buyers and investors who are beating them in bidding wars.

Dec 15, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please