Industry Update: the Future of eClosing and RON
Industry Update: the Future of eClosing and RON

Join industry experts for an in-depth discussion on the future of eClosing and how hybrid and RON closings benefit lenders and borrowers.

DOJ v. NAR and the ethics of real estate commissions
DOJ v. NAR and the ethics of real estate commissions

Today’s HousingWire Daily features the first-ever episode of Houses in Motion. We discuss the Department of Justice’s recent move to withdraw from a settlement agreement with the NAR.

Hopes for generational investment in housing fade in DC
Hopes for generational investment in housing fade in DC

Despite a Democratic majority, the likelihood of a massive investment in housing via a $3.5 trillion social infrastructure package appears slim these days. HW+ Premium Content

How Biden’s Neighborhood Homes proposal impacts real estate investors
How Biden’s Neighborhood Homes proposal impacts real estate investors

Dubbed the Neighborhood Homes Tax Credit, the proposal is part of the larger American Jobs Plan legislation — also known as Biden’s infrastructure plan. Here's a look into how it impacts real estate investors.

Politics & MoneyUncategorized

Crypto firm names Kraninger top lobbyist

Regulators have signaled more oversight is coming to cryptocurrency and stablecoin

As regulatory oversight of cryptocurrency looms, Solidus Labs has appointed former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Kathy Kraninger to grease the wheels.

Solidus Labs, which creates cryptocurrency market surveillance tools, appointed Kraninger, who led the CFPB from 2018 to 2021, to lead the company’s regulatory efforts as its vice president of regulatory affairs.

Asaf Meir, Solidus Labs’ CEO, praised Kathy’s “strong commitment to consumer protection” and expertise in regulatory issues. He added that cryptocurrency is bringing immense changes to how financial markets work and how they are regulated.

“Crypto and decentralized finance – DeFi – are not only changing the way we understand financial markets and risk, they’re also transforming financial regulation,” said Meir. “Kathy’s the right person to lead our strategy in response to demand from regulators, enforcement agencies and legislators for crypto-native risk monitoring solutions.”

While she led the CFPB, Kraninger gained a reputation for being much more business-friendly than her predecessor, Richard Cordray. Enforcement actions plummeted under her watch, as did civil penalties. The agency recovered $1.9 billion on behalf of consumers from 2018 to 2020, compared with $5.6 billion in 2015 alone.

Kraninger said that decentralized finance and cryptocurrency are “truly changing the way we engage in the financial marketplace.” She said that Solidus hopes to be on the leading edge of those changes.

“Solidus brings essential crypto-native risk monitoring and fraud prevention capabilities that meet the needs of responsible industry players and regulators, and can help facilitate the next generation of markets.”

Kraninger’s appointment to the New York-based cryptocurrency startup comes as regulators across the world warn they intend to reign in cryptocurrency and stablecoins.

Last month, the Bank of England raised concerns about stablecoins, a form of currency used to facilitate transactions with cryptocurrency.

In a whitepaper, the central bank wrote, “The viability of their business models must not depend on looser regulation for the same level of risk – a form of ‘regulatory arbitrage’. And they must not rely on making promises that they cannot guarantee to keep over time.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a February interview with CNBC called cryptocurrency “highly speculative” and voiced concerns about the risks to investors.

“I think it’s important to make sure that it is not used as a vehicle for elicit transactions and that there’s investor protection,” said Yellen.

Earlier this week, Yellen convened a meeting to discuss the “need to act quickly to ensure there is an appropriate U.S. regulatory framework in place.”

The group said it expected to release recommendations “in the coming months.”

Editor’s note: Due to an editing error, a prior version of this story said Kraninger was acting director. She was confirmed as director in late 2018 in a party-line vote.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_231108592
The housing market is losing steam

Mortgage applications for new home purchases decreased 3% from May and 23.8% year over year, suggesting buyer fatigue in the housing market.

Jul 20, 2021 By

Latest Articles

HW+ piggy bank house
Existing home sales show strength of demographics

Americans are buying more homes with mortgages in the years 2020-2021 than any single year from 2008-2019. The years 2022-2023 will be the sweet spot years because ages 30 to 31 will make up the biggest age group in history. HW+ Premium Content.

Jul 22, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please