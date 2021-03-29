Keller Williams’ KWx announces new executive team

KWx, the holding company of Keller Williams, announced on Monday several executive appointments.

The announcement named Stacie Herron as KWx chief legal officer; Dave Smith as president of Keller Home Financial Services; TV Kumaresh as head of strategy planning and integration; and Paige Gorman as vice president of integration.

These follow the appointment of Carl Liebert as chief executive officer in October 2020, who said Monday’s appointments provide Keller Williams agents with a “robust” leadership group. And Gary Keller, executive chairman of KWx and Keller Williams founder, said the company’s commitment to innovation is “stronger than ever.”

Prior to joining KWx, Herron served as executive vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary for 12 years at Brookfield Properties. She was also an in-house corporate attorney with an NYSE-traded retail company prior to Brookfield Properties, where she was responsible for corporate, finance, and international matters.

Smith, as president of KHFS, will oversee improvements on the digital side of the mortgage and insurance service offerings. Smith previously served as head of U.S. mortgages, and was CEO and president of CitiMortgage Inc. In 2018, he was appointed chief operating officer of Citi’s U.S. retail bank and mortgage operations.

Kumaresh will oversee strategy operations for investments, outcomes and results for KWx. Prior to joining KWx, Kumaresh served as a vice president and senior strategy officer with USAA, with the responsibility of building and managing enterprise and business unit strategies. Prior to USAA, Kumaresh served as a vice president of corporate and direct strategy with Nationwide Insurance.

Prior to joining KWx, Gorman served as vice president of enterprise customer experience at Assurant Insurance. Gorman has also served as an assistant vice president and executive director at USAA, overseeing processes that focused on continuous transformation improvements within its quality assurance program and the strategic product portfolio.

KWx markets itself as an integrated home experience company, and is composed of Keller Williams, Keller Williams Worldwide, Keller Offers, and Keller Home Financial Services, which consists of Keller Mortgage and Keller Covered.

A private company, Keller self-reported February sales volume numbers of its franchisees. The firm’s U.S. and Canada affiliates claimed $407 billion in 2020 sales volume, a 16% climb from 2019. Keller Williams was voted #11 on Real Trends 500.