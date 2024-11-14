After two years of growth and expansion, real estate technology provider and software company Inside Real Estate is beefing up its executive team. On Tuesday, the firm announced the creation of two new leadership roles, which the company said will help to further enhance its tech offerings.

The two new roles are chief product officer and chief revenue officer, which will be filled by Julia Laurin and Josh Johnsen, respectively.

Over the past two years, Inside Real Estate has acquired BoomTown, released btPRO and launched BoldTrail.

“It’s been a banner year for Inside Real Estate, marked with significant achievements, but the momentum continues, driving our ongoing vision and future direction,” Joe Skousen, the company’s CEO, said in a statement.

“We are focusing even more on our product and customer success, and empowering people with a history of strong leadership, pushing boundaries and advancing bold ideas, to ensure our clients are poised to take advantage of every opportunity in this shifting environment.”

In a statement, Laurin said she was excited to be moving into a new leadership role at a time when many agents and brokers are looking for new technology solutions.

“It is invigorating to be in a position where I get to pursue my passion of solving real problems for real people. I am confident they will achieve new levels of success with solutions to help them grow their business and serve their customers while navigating a dynamic and evolving industry,” Laurin said.

Johnsen will head the firm’s PRODesk offering, which provides users with strategic best practices, coaching and one-on-one guidance. According to Inside Real Estate, Johnsen will be focused on expanding the firm’s customer services.

“I am excited to be a part of such a dynamic organization that is aggressive about innovation and laser-focused on being the leader of the industry for empowering success with the software and solutions that our clients need,” Johnsen said in a statement.