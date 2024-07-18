HousingWire Research: Examining Verification Waterfalls
Industry veteran Tripti Kasal joins LeadingRE’s leadership team

Kasal will serve LeadingRE’s senior vice president of member engagement

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World is joining the wave of firms strengthening its leadership team. On Wednesday, the Chicago-based firm announced that it is welcoming Tripti Kasal to it leadership team. Kasal will serve in a newly created role as LeadingRE’s senior vice president of member engagement.

In this role Kasal will lead LeadingRE’s U.S. membership services team, with a focus on increasing member engagement and matching members with resources from LeadingRE’s Solutions Group.

“Each member has unique goals, challenges, and opportunities. It is our team’s job to understand how LeadingRE can best support them, which may mean recommending specific courses from our Institute learning platform, introducing technologies from a Solutions Group provider, engaging them in our commercial real estate program, or helping them build new development business through Destinations by LeadingRE. The opportunities are endless,” Kasal said in a statement.

Kasal has over 25 years of experience in the real estate industry and has worked in roles across brokerage operations including program management, team development, market research and analysis, sales management, revenue generation, commercial real estate, new development marketing and vendor management.

She also has spent a decade with Baird & Warner, a LeadingRE firm, most recently serving as the firm’s senior vice president and regional manager for the Chicago metro area.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tripti to this role,” Kate Reisinger, LeadingRE’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “The depth of her brokerage experience is matched by her enthusiasm for helping our members succeed in this evolving marketplace. She will work closely with our talented membership services team to present individualized solutions for our members — always with the goal of helping them be even more successful.”

