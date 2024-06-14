Incenter Lender Services promotes Duffy to EVP of national sales

Incenter Lender Services, a Philadelphia-based family of companies that works with nonbank and depository lenders across the country, announced this week that it has promoted Shelley Duffy to the role of executive vice president of national sales.

Duffy first joined Incenter in February 2022 as its senior vice president of national sales. She will now oversee all aspects of the company’s enterprise development team, which is expanding as Incenter seeks to create new solutions and bolster competitive advantages for its clients.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help our clients strengthen their market positioning despite today’s challenges,” Duffy said in a statement. “Incenter has a wonderful Enterprise Business Development team who have repeatedly proven themselves as strategic partners to lenders, servicers and investors. They are enthusiastic about the potential of our current and future solutions to accelerate the industry’s momentum.”

“Since Shelley joined us two years ago … she has made a tremendous impact on Incenter and its customers,” said Tom Piercy, Incenter’s president of national enterprise business development. “Her extensive industry relationships, problem-solving orientation, and commitment to follow-through make her an indispensable partner in our clients’ success.”

Duffy has 15-plus years of senior-level experience in housing finance. She previously worked with Computershare Loan Services as its senior vice president of enterprises sales and with Radian as its senior relationship manager of enterprise sales.

Incenter’s business channels include capital markets, loan diligence, student lending, insurance, property tax, accounting and marketing solutions.

In December 2023, the company completed a rebranding effort that included a pair of leadership changes. JB Long assumed the role of president and Piercy became the chief growth officer.

Last month, Incenter promoted Sara Parrish to chief operating officer as it seeks to attract independent mortgage banks as clients through its variable-cost services. Parrish said then the company expects “a lot of growth“ in the second half of 2024 and into 2025.