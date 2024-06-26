iHomefinder taps SaaS veteran Womack to lead sales team

iHomefinder is hoping to bolster its business with a new hire. The real estate technology provider has added sales veteran Bryson Womack as vice president of sales, a move that took effect this week. Womack has more than 30 years of experience as a CEO, founder and sales executive.

“Bryson has a proven track record of success,” the company said in a statement announcing the hire. “His expertise in sales leadership and keen understanding of the real estate technology market make him the perfect fit for iHomefinder. Bryson is known for his ability to foster strong client relationships and his unwavering commitment to driving team performance.”

Womack has worked for and led a diverse portfolio of companies, including a tile and stone product manufacturer, a heavy equipment and construction truck producer, and electric vehicle company Arcimoto.

But what likely interested iHomefinder was his experience in software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms and real estate. He was the director of sales at IDX — a real estate technology company that’s a competitor of iHomefinder’s — for almost nine years and previously served as an account executive at Lone Wolf Technologies.

His LinkedIn profile also lists him as the founder and president of Riviera Bathers, a luxury swimwear design brand that launched in January.

“In his new role, Bryson will focus on significantly enhancing the iHomefinder sales team, driving growth, and solidifying iHomefinder’s position as a leader in real estate technology,” iHomefinder’s statement reads. “His vision and strategic approach will be instrumental in achieving iHomefinder’s objectives and continuing to provide innovative solutions to real estate professionals.”

iHomefinder was established in 2001 by Brett DeSchepper and is based in Berkeley, California. It was acquired in 2017 by FRONTSTEPS, a software platform for homeowners associations, homebuilders, Realtors and homeowners.

In April, iHomefinder announced a partnership with Wix.com to further develop its digital tools and presence.