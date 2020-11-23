Mike Fratantoni on the MBA’s mortgage market outlook
Fratantoni discusses the MBA's November forecast, which includes revised estimates for Q3 and Q4, as well as predictions for next year’s purchase market.

Fannie, Freddie conforming loan limits increase for 2021
The increase is up 7.5% from 2020’s limit of $510,400 and marks the fifth consecutive year of increases.

Buying a home in a competitive market
We couldn’t be more thrilled about interviewing a real estate agent for the second episode of Girlfunds, a show where we give you our two cents on money.

Building the one-touch digital mortgage
As Katherine Campbell drives toward a one-touch mortgage, she’s taking time to share what she has learned along the way.

Politics & MoneyCoronavirus

HUD Secretary Ben Carson improving following COVID-19 diagnosis

The former presidential candidate and current HUD secretary credits experimental treatments with his improvement

Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said he’s “out of the woods” after experiencing severe symptoms related to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this month, according to a MarketWatch report.

Carson, 69, credited a botanical treatment derived from the oleander plant for his “dramatic” improvement after he began feeling ill, he said in a post on Facebook.

HUD Deputy Chief of Staff Coalter Baker said Carson is currently “in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.”

Carson said he has underlying conditions but declined to go into specifics. His wife, Candy, also tested positive for the coronavirus this year, he said.

Carson is a retired neurosurgeon and former presidential candidate, and a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

California Flag
How will California’s Proposition 19 impact property taxes?

The passing of Prop 19 in California means a windfall for the state – but at the expense of higher property taxes for some residents.

Nov 19, 2020 By

Seattle at sunset
Will a second lockdown cool off the red-hot Seattle housing market?

A November study from Lombardo Homes found that Seattle was the most competitive housing market in the country, with 71% of homes selling in under two weeks and the average time on market at about 10 days.

Nov 24, 2020 By

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

