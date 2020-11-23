HUD Secretary Ben Carson improving following COVID-19 diagnosis

Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said he’s “out of the woods” after experiencing severe symptoms related to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this month, according to a MarketWatch report.

Carson, 69, credited a botanical treatment derived from the oleander plant for his “dramatic” improvement after he began feeling ill, he said in a post on Facebook.

HUD Deputy Chief of Staff Coalter Baker said Carson is currently “in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.”

Carson said he has underlying conditions but declined to go into specifics. His wife, Candy, also tested positive for the coronavirus this year, he said.

Carson is a retired neurosurgeon and former presidential candidate, and a member of the White House coronavirus task force.