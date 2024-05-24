HUD doles out $26M to promote fair housing and combat discrimination

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Friday announced the availability of $26 million in funding to be distributed to state and local housing agencies to enforce fair housing practices and to combat discrimination.

The money will be distributed via noncompetitive funding for HUD’s state and local fair housing enforcement agencies across the nation under the Fair Housing Assistance Program (FHAP), which is described as “an intergovernmental partnership between the federal government and state and local agencies” to protect the public against housing discrimination, HUD explained in its announcement.

The funding round will support fair housing complaint investigations, as well as education and outreach, to “inform the public, housing providers, and local governments about their rights and responsibilities under both the Fair Housing Act and state and local fair housing laws.”

“One of HUD’s most important priorities is to ensure that we root out any and all forms of discrimination in housing, but we cannot do this work without our partners on the ground,” HUD acting secretary Adrianne Todman said in the announcement. “Today, we’re making $26 million more available to enforce the Fair Housing Act and ensure fair housing for all.”

The funding will support 77 different state, county and city agencies charged with enforcing fair housing laws under the Fair Housing Act. A full list of FHAP agencies can be viewed on HUD’s website.

Alisa Warren, president of the International Association of Official Human Rights Agencies, which comprises FHAP agencies, said the funding will be crucial to enforcing fair housing laws.

“These vital funds provide essential support to state and local jurisdictions dedicated to the effective enforcement of fair housing laws in collaboration with HUD,“ Warren said in a statement. “FHAP agencies are actively engaged in human rights implementation within communities to safeguard individuals against discrimination and by leveraging the law in their jurisdiction.“