Howard Hanna to offer ’Buy & Borrow Bundle’

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is looking to “streamline the home-buying process.” On Thursday, the family-owned real estate firm announced that it was launching its “Buy & Borrow Bundle” program, which it said offers “comprehensive support and financial incentives that cater to the unique needs of everyone in search of home.”

“We are thrilled to introduce the Buy & Borrow Bundle, which reflects our ongoing dedication to providing superior value and convenience to our clients,” F. Duffy Hanna, the president of Howard Hanna Financial Services, said in a statement. “This program not only offers substantial financial benefits but also simplifies the home buying process by consolidating essential services under one roof.”

Homebuyers who decide to utilize the program will work with a Howard Hanna buyer agent and get their mortgage through Howard Hanna Mortgage Services. According to the announcement, once homebuyers sign an exclusive buyer agency agreement with a Howard Hanna agent, they can then work with the brokerage’s in-house mortgage team to get preapproved for a loan.

Once the transaction is successfully closed by the Howard Hanna agent and mortgage team, the buyer will receive a credit of 0.5% of the loan amount at settlement to use toward closing costs. The firm noted that the credit amount is capped at $10,000.

In order to comply with mandatory disclosures, Duffy Hanna told HousingWire that the firm would clarify the nature of the relationship between the company’s real estate brokerage and mortgage services wings to the client at the start of their relationship.

“At Howard Hanna, we understand that buying a home is more than a transaction; it’s about building a future and creating lasting memories,” Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna IV, CEO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, said in a statement.

“Our Buy & Borrow Bundle program is designed to support families every step of the way, providing them with the tools and resources they need to achieve the American dream of homeownership. Our company was founded with a mission to bring solutions to the consumer to help them navigate the complex homebuying process. … This is yet another step in achieving our mission.”

In addition to this new program, Howard Hanna continues to offer a money back guarantee, in which the firm will buy back a home for 100% of its value if the client is not satisfied. This program has been in place since the 1980s.