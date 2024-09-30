Howard Hanna launches new AI home search tool

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is jumping into the artificial intelligence (AI) technology game. On Monday, the family-owned firm announced the launch of HomeFinder AI through a partnership with technology firm ListAssist.

HomeFinder AI users can type their exact search parameters into the platform — including phrases like a “modern kitchen with tons of natural light” or a “spacious backyard with a pool” — and they will be matched with properties. The platform does this with the help of natural language processing and computer vision technology, according to the company’s announcement.

“We believe buyers should find homes that truly match their needs, and agents should receive meaningful, detailed leads,” Chris McGoldrick, the founder and CEO of ListAssist, said in a statement. “Partnering with Howard Hanna, a titan in U.S. real estate, is the perfect opportunity to deliver this groundbreaking experience.”

The brokerage firm believes the tool will help its agents better serve buyers by finding homes that best fit all of their wants and needs.

“At Howard Hanna, we’re always looking for innovative ways to enhance the client experience. HomeFinder AI: powered by ListAssist, not only simplifies the search process for buyers, but it also equips our agents with the tools to offer a more tailored, efficient service,” Howard “Hoby” Hanna IV, the CEO of Howard Hanna, said in a statement.