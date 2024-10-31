Howard Hanna acquires two independent brokerages

It has already been a busy week for Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (HHRES) and it is only Thursday. The family-owned brokerage firm announced the completion of two acquisitions on Wednesday.

The financial terms of the deals are not being disclosed.

While Ohio is already a stronghold for the Pennsylvania-based firm, Howard Hanna strengthened its position in the buckeye state through its recent acquisition of Dayton-based Big Hill Realty. The firm is led by Jeff Owens.

“These two teams share a commitment to delivering exceptional real estate experiences,” Shawn Adams, the president of HHRES’ Ohio South Central region, said in a statement. “The merger combines the strengths of both companies, allowing us to better support agents, buyers, and sellers in the Dayton area while enhancing our leadership in the market.”

On the Atlantic Coast, Howard Hanna also completed its acquisition of The Alliance Group Realty, which is based in Hilton Head, South Carolina. This acquisition expands the brand’s footprint in South Carolina and marks the entry of Howard Hanna | Allen Tate into the state’s Low Country region.

Alliance Group Realty was founded in 2011 by Bob Clarkson and currently has over 70 agents. Clarkson will remain with the firm, serving as an area manager and broker in charge. According to Howard Hanna, Alliance Group closed over $140 million in sales volume in 2023.

“This dual expansion with Big Hill Realty and The Alliance Group Realty reinforces our growth strategy, uniting agents who share our dedication to excellence,” Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna IV, the CEO of HHRES, said in a statement. “These strategic moves position us for long-term success and deeper service to our communities.”