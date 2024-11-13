HousingWire’s 2024 Tech100 Award: What’s new with last year’s honorees?

The HousingWire award spotlight series highlights the individuals and organizations that have been recognized through our Editors’ Choice Awards. Nominations for HousingWire’s 2025 Tech100 Award are open now through December 16, 2024. Click here to nominate a tech organization.

For the past 13 years, HousingWire’s Tech100 Award program has provided HousingWire readers with a definitive list of the tech solutions companies that are streamlining processes, enhancing customer experience and improving the overall homebuying experience for all involved. Last year’s list of honorees included 200 companies — 100 real estate and 100 mortgage — that left a transformational impact on the industry. HousingWire reached out to leaders from 2024 Tech100-winning companies Opendoor, Qualia, Lone Wolf, Lofty, and Earnnest to learn the latest updates and innovations each has launched since their last TECH100 win.

HousingWire: What changes or new products has your company taken on since its last TECH100 win? Anything new to share?

“In last year’s TECH100 [submission], we mentioned the launch of List with Opendoor, which empowers homeowners to sell on their terms. Sellers can work with a local Opendoor partner agent to list their home on the MLS, while also having Opendoor’s cash offer as a backstop they can accept any time within 30 days. Whether customers prefer to explore the open market for additional offers or sell on their own timeline without the hassle of showings, there’s a solution that suits their needs—all backed by the certainty of an Opendoor cash offer.” — Amit Arora, Chief Investments Officer at Opendoor.

“We have increased investment in generative AI and security. We see incorporating generative AI into the product as a necessity rather than a luxury. Our industry’s currency is documents. Generative AI is a very powerful document processor and can meaningfully improve title company efficiency and accuracy, when applied in the right way. Threats to our industry are on the rise from every level.We’ve focused on a layered approach to security in our internal culture and in our products, encouraging improvements to personnel training, more secure processes, and stronger technology tools. We have shored up our internal investment and brought out a ground-breaking fraud prevention product called Shield.” — Charlotte Brown, Vice President of Product and Design at Qualia

“In July, we introduced Lone Wolf Foundation, a significant step forward in transforming how real estate professionals leverage technology. Our approach is simple but powerful. Technology should enhance operations without disrupting them, empowering people to do what they do best—build relationships and close deals. Our motivation behind this transformation is rooted in our belief that technology works best when it’s human-centric. When designed thoughtfully, tech doesn’t create bumpy dirt trails; it builds highways with bridges and connectors.“— Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf

“AI has been a cornerstone of our platform for more than six years, consistently improving from both machine learning and our professional training team, dedicated to reviewing thousands of conversations to coach the AI. This year, we unveiled Lofty Assistant which operates as our platform’s central intelligence, managing all automations and AI features. Prompted by simple voice commands, Lofty Assistant can call, text, or update a lead empowering an agent to conduct essential yet time consuming tasks on the go. It also fields inbound calls, answers typical questions, and can create a new lead based on feedback, as well as develop content for multiple channels – from email and text to social posts and blogs.” — Joe Chen, CEO, Lofty

“Since our last TECH100 win, Earnnest has taken significant strides in innovation with the launch of new features that go beyond earnest money. Our platform now supports the collection and disbursement of retainer deposits, showing fees, rental commissions, and more, making it a versatile solution for real estate professionals. We’ve also undertaken a major platform redesign, streamlining processes to reduce friction and enhance the transaction experience. These updates, along with the expansion of Earnnest Escrow Services into additional states, have made secure, digital transactions more accessible to homebuyers and agents alike.” — Russell Smith, President & Chief Operating Officer at Earnnest