HousingWire continues hiring during pandemic

And one of our recent hires is featured in a cool ZipRecruiter ad by Mike Rowe

Unlike many other media companies, HousingWire has continued hiring during the coronavirus pandemic. We’ve even had one of our recent hires, Alex Roha, featured in a ZipRecruiter ad!

From “The Way I Heard It” with Mike Rowe

HousingWire currently has three openings available at www.housingwire.com/jobs, all on our award-winning editorial team led by Sarah Wheeler, our Editor in Chief.

Mortgage Reporter

Junior Digital Producer

Assignments Reporter

HousingWire has also launched HousingJobs, which features other housing industry companies that are currently hiring. If you’re an executive at a housing industry company that is currently hiring, please send a note to our Chief Product Officer at dsanchez@housingwire.com.

