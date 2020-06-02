Housing Tech Rundown: DocMagic, Qualia and Curbio

With recent indications that summer will be this year’s strong home-buying season, housing tech companies are poised to help consumers and lenders with a variety of challenges related to low inventory and the resulting bidding wars on top of the adjustments they are having to make in response to COVID-19.

As more and more businesses turn to fully remote options for mortgage and lending solutions, here are some of the latest tech product rollouts.

Qualia, a cloud-based title, escrow, and closing software, recently added its Connect Video Chat program to its digital real estate closing platform. The new product enables contactless home closings, and can be utilized for RINs in accordance with state emergency mandates and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac RIN guidelines.

Qualia’s Connect Video Chat enables title companies to securely launch video conferences with their partners and clients, including real estate agents, lenders, homebuyers and sellers. The two-way audio-video technology can also facilitate recording an ink-based signature and has long-term video storage functionality either on Qualia with the rest of a client’s closing documents or on a title and escrow company’s own internal servers.

DocMagic is now offering its eSign technology for free to help organizations increase productivity and ensure compliance amid stay-at-home orders. DocMagic has modified the platform, making it document agnostic, enabling it to easily handle the execution of important documents such as contracts, NDAs, LOIs and any other agreement, to be electronically signed.

Having executed more than 300 million eSign transactions, DocMagic’s goal is to circumvent wet signings, back-and-forth emails, and scanning or faxing documents while discarding the need for any hardware or software. After the pandemic, the company said it wants to continue to make its eSign technology available for free to assist in the long term.

Lastly, pre-sale renovator Curbio launched its latest campaign “Pivot to Curbio,” an online app providing pre-sale concierge services for all Realtors and their selling clients. The digital marketing support and on-site safety protocols help prepare homes to sell – while deferring all renovation costs until closing.

The app offers virtual seminars, co-brandable collateral such as postcards and brochures, and a complimentary post-renovation virtual tour, which agents can utilize for online market listings. The campaign also offers free living accommodations for home sellers who prefer to vacate the property during Curbio’s on-site work.