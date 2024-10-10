Inventory
HouseAmp, Renovation Sells seek to streamline the presale process

The Renovation Sells platform focuses on design and construction, while the loans come from HouseAmp

What do you get when you combine home renovation specialists with a lender that can provide funds in short order? The new partnership between HouseAmp and Renovation Sells.

The technology companies will tether their respective services with the goal of streamlining the process of getting a home ready for sale. The Renovation Sells platform focuses on design and construction, while the loans come from HouseAmp.

HouseAmp can secure financing of up to $400,000, and the company boasts that it can keep home sellers out of the process of securing a home equity line of credit. For its part, Renovation Sells provides a cost estimate within 48 hours of touring a seller’s home, then provides design services and local contractors to complete the work.

“This partnership is a seamless solution that empowers agents to list more move-in ready homes,” HouseAmp CEO Rick Hennessey said in a statement. “Move-in ready homes have proven to increase sale prices — and we help do that without the usual financial strain or renovation stress. We love that the franchise owners of Renovation Sells live and work in the communities that they serve, bringing an added level of trust and accountability to the renovation process.”

HouseAmp doesn’t require home sellers to pay anything upfront; they pay the cost of the loan at the time of the sale. Renovation Sells claims it can complete renovations in “mere weeks,” and it said the quality of its renovation services will help sellers secure the highest possible price.

“HouseAmp’s innovative approach to financing aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering homeowners everywhere to unlock the full potential of their homes,” said Michael Valente, CEO of Renovation Sells. “With HouseAmp providing immediate capital, our teams can jumpstart projects and prepare homes for sale quickly. This combination of fast funding and on-the-ground accountability means homeowners don’t have to choose between quality and efficiency — they get both.” 

