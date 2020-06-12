Homesnap introduces concierge lead-gen service to real estate agents

Real estate tech company Homesnap introduced Homesnap Pro+ Concierge, which uses machine learning to run custom ads on Facebook and Google and deliver pre-qualified leads, Homesnap said.

Homesnap Pro​ is the industry-facing version of the Homesnap platform built specifically for real estate professionals to access their MLS data.​Meanwhile, Homesnap Pro+​ is a paid service provided to agents by Homesnap with a yearly membership that includes additional marketing and productivity tools. Concierge is an extension of the two.

Via Concierge, agents have access to Homesnap’s in-house marketing, design and engineering experts who leverage machine learning algorithms to target prospective buyers and sellers and plan, develop and execute marketing lead-gen campaigns.

“Concierge allows agents to run powerful lead-gen campaigns and save time by not chasing dubious leads on third-party consumer home search portals,” said Homesnap CEO John Mazur.

Concierge vets leads as they come in from agents’ campaigns, then gives agents key details on properties so they can decide which consumers to reach out to immediately and which to nurture long-term. Once an agent’s campaign generates a lead, it won’t be offered to another agent.

According to Homesnap, concierge takes a holistic approach to digital advertising. Instead of promoting one specific property, an agent’s portfolio is leveraged to attract potential homebuyers and home sellers.

Homesnap recently added a live open house feature to its website in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.