Homelendia Mortgage launches mortgage brokerage franchises

Homelendia Mortgage LLC, a Florida-based mortgage brokerage franchisor, launched its mortgage brokerage franchises this week, offering individual unit and regional opportunities to qualified individuals, teams, brokerages and loan originators.

According to a statement from the company, “Homelendia Mortgage will offer a unique and streamlined approach to mortgage brokerage ownership and the mortgage process, utilizing cutting-edge technology to provide a seamless and efficient experience for borrowers and lenders. “

The company said the goal is to cut down on the “friction” that can be experienced by buyers, sellers, agents and LOs during the housing transaction process.

In addition, the company wants to provide an ownership vehicle that allows parties to capture more revenue in the transaction.

“We’re extremely excited to come beside real estate professionals and help them own a powerful asset that helps them capture more of the revenue surrounding a housing transaction. Far too many agents, teams, and brokerages have been forfeiting mortgage commissions because there has not been an easy path to mortgage brokerage ownership. That changes now,” Homelendia CEO Frank Chimento said in a press release.

Homelendia said the franchisor model offers a turnkey solution for things like licensing, training, marketing support, loan processing services and ongoing assistance.

According to the company, franchise owners are able to control the entire lending experience for their clients, thanks to in-house processing services, leading edge technology, moving concierge services and other related services.

Homelendia also claims to offer the lowest cost mortgage brokerage business franchise in the industry.

Homelendia’s offices are located in Orlando, Winter Park and Clearwater Beach.