Highlands Residential Mortgage announced that Daniel McCoy is joining the company as a regional construction loan manager for the Southeast.

Daniel McCoy

McCoy leads the construction-focused McCoy Mortgage Team, which has previously affiliated with companies like MVB Mortgage, Intercoastal Mortgage and Cardinal Financial.

The lending executive’s reviews on Zillow reflect stellar performance in North Carolina. “They certainly EARNED my business and I wouldn’t consider working with anyone else in the future,” one reviewer wrote. “McCoy and his team didn’t hold back when expressing their excitement over the partnership.”

“Joining Highlands Residential Mortgage represents an exciting opportunity for us to bring our expertise to a platform that truly supports growth and innovation,” McCoy said in a statement. “We are eager to work with Highlands’ exceptional team to expand construction lending options and help more customers achieve their dream of building their perfect home.”

“Daniel has been a top producer in the Carolinas for years and his expertise in construction lending will be a great addition,” said Corey Caster, Highlands’ executive vice president and chief production officer. “As we continue to enhance our new construction product suite, it’s exciting to bring in leaders like Daniel to help drive that growth.”

McCoy and his team will lead construction-to-permanent financing programs, which cover the construction of a home and the conversion to a traditional mortgage.

Highlands Residential Mortgage is a retail lender based in Allen, Texas. The lender has more than 40 branches in 16 states. Experience.com ranked Highlands Residential as the No. 1 mortgage lender for customer satisfaction in 2023. And the company ranked 45th among the nation’s largest lenders in 2023, originating 6,845 loans for $2.12 billion in volume, according to data from Scotsman Guide.

McCoy’s move follows a similar one made in July, when Highlands Residential added Dan Carson as its senior vice president and area manager in Dallas.