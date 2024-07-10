Highlands Residential Mortgage adds Dan Carson as Dallas area manager

Highlands Residential Mortgage announced that Dan Carson recently joined the company as a senior vice president and area manager of its Park Cities branch in Dallas.

Carson has spent more than a decade in the mortgage industry, having previously served in leadership positions for OriginPoint, Willow Bend Mortgage Co., PrimeLending and PNC Bank.

Dan Carson

“I couldn’t be happier to join a local company with a growing national presence. I am looking forward to sharing our story and being a part of this next wave of growth,“ Carson said in a statement. ”I love the mortgage industry and I can’t wait to share that passion and drive that comes with it to the Highlands Residential Mortgage Team.“

“We are delighted to welcome Dan Carson to the Highlands Residential Mortgage team,“ said Corey Caster, the company’s chief production officer. “Dan has a track record of producing at a high level and growing and leading strong teams. We’re excited to see him open his first branch with Highlands in Park Cities and look forward to his future contributions to our success.”

Carson was a Mortgage Bankers Association Future Leaders graduate in 2019 and has served with the Dallas Mortgage Bankers Association and Texas Mortgage Bankers Association.

Highlands Residential Mortgage is a full-service retail lender headquartered in Allen, Texas, with more than 40 branches in 16 states. According to data from Scotsman Guide, it was the 45th-largest lender in the country last year, originating 6,845 loans for $2.12 billion in volume.

In April, the company added one of the top sales producers in Texas when it hired 20-year industry veteran Josh Moody.