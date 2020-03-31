Here’s what would have happened at the MBA Technology Solutions Conference

With the spread of the coronavirus and the cancellation of the Mortgage Bankers Association’s annual Technology Solutions conference in California, many start-ups and companies set to present new products were left hanging.

From delaying launches, to launching anyway, here are some companies that reached out to HousingWire to talk about their new or updated products.

Global property information, analytics and data-enabled services provider, CoreLogic, was set to tackle the conference with an in-depth demo of its CoreLogic Title solution.

The CoreLogic Title and Closing Solution has been accelerating over the past year, the company said, driven primarily by interest from lenders who are seeking more modern, effective means for managing their title processes and supporting their growing title provider network.

Where title and settlement agents previously struggled to manage communications by a combination of emails, phone calls, faxes and traditional mail, they are now strengthening their relationships with their lender clients. Lenders and vendors are increasingly improving their workflow effectiveness together through the use of the CoreLogic Title and Closing Solution.

“The expanding title agent network at CoreLogic encompasses the most prominent names in the industry,” Sage Nichols, executive, sales at CoreLogic said in a statement. “Our lender clients are finding that they are more conveniently able to assign orders – at a local, regional and national level – directly to title companies, escrow agents, attorneys and settlement providers. The powerful workflow benefits they are gaining within a single title order management solution is a liberating experience for lenders and title agents across the country.”

CoreLogic’s Title and Closing Solution is part of its efforts to build an end-to-end workflow solution powered by data and automated processing within the industry. The Solution is also a core piece of the AutomatIQ Collateral vision of bringing all necessary collateral solutions used by lenders into a more fluid, automated workflow.

SimpleNexus was set to present and would have unveiled a trio of capabilities just added to the Utah-based firm’s omni-device digital mortgage platform – in-app rate locking and product scenarios, the industry’s first such solution for both desktop and mobile, a new automated underwriting system integration that enables originators to review Fannie Mae Desktop Underwriter findings in-app and a Team Chat feature that connects originators, referral partners and loan applicants for streamlined, contextual conversation management.

LBA Ware had expected to cut the ribbon on its turnkey business intelligence platform LimeGear and begin accepting lender signups at the conference. Announced last fall, LimeGear helps lenders tap into the data of their existing systems to identify processes ripe for optimization, thus supporting faster, better-informed decision-making, growing revenue and protecting the bottom line.

Top of Mind, whose flagship SurefireCRM is the industry’s most-relied-upon customer relationship management platform, according to STRATMOR Group data, planned to celebrate the release of Power Messaging, a new feature that makes it possible for mortgage loan originators to deliver high-touch SMS communication to consumers at scale without downloading any apps or acquiring new tech skills.

Top of Mind was also slated to unveil Partner Network, which offers lenders and referral partners a uniquely simple solution for co-branding marketing collateral in an operationally pragmatic and RESPA-compliant manner.

FormFree would have offered attendees a look at the latest enhancements to its Passport user experience. The 3-in-1 tool verifies borrower asset, employment and income data, including full paystubs, in a single report along with comprehensive Digital Mortgage Application Prefill.

Mortgage point-of-sale platform, BeSmartee, was set to announce the availability of a new product to attendees at the conference. This platform for wholesale lenders to utilize with their third-party originators, enhancing the digitally-driven wholesale and correspondent lending experience for their network of originators.

In all, the wholesale mortgage TPO platform creates a tremendous opportunity for wholesale lenders by optimizing the file submission process from their third-party originator network to maximize profitability, while prioritizing compliance.

“We’ve worked side by side with our wholesale lender clients for over two years to create the BeSmartee Wholesale Mortgage TPO Platform,” BeSmartee Co-Founder Arvin Sahakian said in a statement. “A truly ideal loan submission portal to not only meet the needs of our respective wholesale lender clients, but also their valued TPO network of brokers.”

Appraisal tech start-up Reggora was planning on demonstrating a new aspect of the product – a TPO Solution. With this product, not only does the company help automate the appraisal process for retail mortgage lenders, but it now also provides a solution for wholesale lenders which provides significant benefits for their brokers.

These solutions include single sign-on experience/integration with existing POS/LOS systems; a centralized pipeline for all of their appraisal ordering/monitoring needs; notifications and status updates; a mobile app for brokers and the ability to communicate, to name a few.