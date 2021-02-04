Ed DeMarco on Biden’s approach to forbearance
President Joe Biden has stayed busy since taking office last month, including issuing a slew of executive orders and other plans, including forbearance options for homeowners.

Mortgage

Guaranteed Rate’s Super Bowl ad features sports all-stars

Joins Rocket Mortgage and UWM in advertising at the Big Game

Guaranteed Rate announced Wednesday it will air a 60-second commercial featuring Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Dustin Poirier and NASCAR driver Ryan Newman during Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 8.

The commercial will introduce Guaranteed Rate’s new brand campaign, “Believe You Will,” of which Poirier and Newman are ambassadors.

The commercial spots will also feature Erik Weihenmayer, the first blind person to summit Mount Everest; Rose Namajunas, a former UFC champion; Seth Jones, who became a National Hockey League All-Star; and Starr Andrews, Olympic figure skater.

The ad, and the entire “Believe You Will” campaign, will be voiced by Dr. Eric Thomas.

Guaranteed Rate’s professional sports portfolio includes the Chicago White Sox’s Guaranteed Rate Field, as well as sponsorships in sports like NASCAR, IndyCar, Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League.

Now, the retail mortgage lending giant will be front and center for millions on Super Bowl Sunday.

“It’s exciting to be a part of the most iconic sporting event in the world,” said Victor Ciardelli, Guaranteed Rate president and CEO. “Our new ‘Believe You Will’ campaign is authentically us. We are a mortgage company that believes ‘We Grow For Good’ – the more we grow, the more good we can do.”

A major player in the housing industry, Guaranteed Rate recently acquired multi-channel lender Stearns Holdings for an undisclosed sum in early January. Guaranteed Rate says it originated $73 billion in mortgages in 2020 and ended the year as the 11th-largest lender in the country, according to Inside Mortgage Finance, although that ranking was before it acquired Stearns.

The cost of running an ad during this year’s Super Bowl is expected to be around $5.5 million per 30-second clip.

The Super Bowl is a prime opportunity for Guaranteed Rate’s marketing campaigns: always the most-watched television program in the United States annually, the game is now broadcast to 30 different countries and in 130 different languages. Last year’s game on FOX was viewed by over 102 million on television and other digital platforms.

This year’s game begins at 5:37 p.m. CST on CBS.

Rocket Mortgage will be running two different Super Bowl ads, and United Wholesale Mortgage will be airing a spot, as well.

