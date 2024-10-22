Guaranteed Rate Affinity appoints new mortgage lending VP

Guaranteed Rate Affinity announced a promotion on Tuesday as the joint venture company named 22-year industry veteran Mark Rawls as vice president of mortgage lending.

Rawls is the latest addition to a leadership team of seven executives at the developing company. Guaranteed Rate Affinity was formed in 2017 through a partnership between Rate, formerly branded as Guaranteed Rate, and Anywhere Real Estate, formerly known as Realogy. The company is in expansion mode, bolstering its offerings to meet new market demands.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity highlighted Rawls’ promotion as a key development in their partnership with New Jersey-based real estate franchise Coldwell Banker, a subsidiary of Anywhere. Rawls will leverage his communication and leadership skills to help the company grow its homebuyers clientele in North Carolina.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Guaranteed Rate Affinity team,” Jay Crowder, Southeast divisional manager for Guaranteed Rate Affinity, said in a statement. “His extensive experience, industry accolades, and client-first approach make him a perfect fit to lead our North Carolina team and strengthen our partnership with Coldwell Banker.”

Coldwell Banker’s leadership team also praised Rawls for his commitment to community and real estate, highlighting his presence as a key component to speeding up the mortgage process for consumers.

“Mark’s passion for real estate and community, combined with Guaranteed Rate Affinity’s proven platform and talented loan officers, is a recipe for continued success in providing our clients with a fast, seamless mortgage experience,” said Lance Branham, managing broker for Coldwell Banker in Charlotte.

Rawls’ prior experience spans several companies — including Movement Mortgage and WR Starkey Mortgage. At Movement, Rawls started as a loan officer before taking over as producing bank manager. He also received the company’s Presidents Club award six times for top performance. Scotsman Guide recognized Rawls as a top 1% originator for four straight years.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity currently has three branches in North Carolina. The company has offered more than $100 billion in funding since its inception, and Rate holds a majority stake of 50.1%.