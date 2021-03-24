Gateway hires Nick Hahn as chief financial officer

Nicholas Hahn

Nicholas Hahn announced as Gateway First Bank’s new chief financial officer. In his new role, Hahn will oversee the company’s financial and accounting functions such as financial reporting, budgeting, funding and asset liability management.

Hahn has more than 35 years of experience in the finance industry, holding various executive positions in the industry prior to joining Gateway. He most recently was the CFO at Onward Bancshares, a $1.3 billion community bank in eastern Iowa. As the company’s CFO, Hahn’s reduction initiatives resulted in $100,000 saved annually.

“Nick’s financial expertise and collaborative management style will be a great asset to the executive team,” said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway. “His ability to design and execute strategic plans that focus on key business drivers will improve Gateway’s efficiency and enable us to deliver results in a cost-effective way. We are excited to welcome him to the team.”

Last year, the Jenks, Oklahoma-based company also announced the promotion of Jake Carlisle to regional vice president of the Pacific Northwest. During Carlisle’s time at the bank, he has led expansion efforts into new markets while creating relationships across the organization, the company said.

