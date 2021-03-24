RealTrending: How Samson Properties saw 71% organic growth
While CEO Donny Samson swears it’s the culture of family, we dug deeper to find out the secrets of the firm’s incredible organic growth.

The importance of financial education for minority borrowers
In this episode, we interview MyHomePathway’s founder and CEO about the relationship minorities have with financial education and homeownership.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Tune in April 6 to experience demos from the most innovative closing technologies in the mortgage industry.

A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement
This episode examines UWM’s recent announcement that it will no longer partner with brokers who also work with Rocket and Fairway.

People Movers

Gateway hires Nick Hahn as chief financial officer

Following more than 35 years in the financial industry

Nicholas Hahn

Nicholas Hahn announced as Gateway First Bank’s new chief financial officer. In his new role, Hahn will oversee the company’s financial and accounting functions such as financial reporting, budgeting, funding and asset liability management.

Hahn has more than 35 years of experience in the finance industry, holding various executive positions in the industry prior to joining Gateway. He most recently was the CFO at Onward Bancshares, a $1.3 billion community bank in eastern Iowa. As the company’s CFO, Hahn’s reduction initiatives resulted in $100,000 saved annually.

“Nick’s financial expertise and collaborative management style will be a great asset to the executive team,” said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway. “His ability to design and execute strategic plans that focus on key business drivers will improve Gateway’s efficiency and enable us to deliver results in a cost-effective way. We are excited to welcome him to the team.”

Last year, the Jenks, Oklahoma-based company also announced the promotion of Jake Carlisle to regional vice president of the Pacific Northwest. During Carlisle’s time at the bank, he has led expansion efforts into new markets while creating relationships across the organization, the company said.

Have a hiring announcement you want to share? To be featured in our people mover section, email HW+ Managing Editor Brena Nath at bnath@housingwire.com


MMI fund
Renters, and Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

If Biden’s $15,000 tax credit were to pass, a potential 9.3 million renters could be transitioned in to homeownership at a sustainable rate over time.

Mar 16, 2021 By

Stock Macro Photo of U.S. Currency
MBA seeks clarity on GSE investment property policies

The MBA is concerned over amendments to the GSEs’ Senior Preferred Stock Purchase Agreements, notably on the impact to investment properties.

Mar 24, 2021 By

