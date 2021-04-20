Understanding Today’s Connected Borrower
Sign up for this webinar to learn how to transform the borrower journey from transaction to relationship and gain a significant lift in production in today’s digital lending environment.

RealTrending: eXp’s Glenn Sanford reveals what’s next for company
CEO of eXp World holdings addresses his critics about his agent referral program, where he is taking the company next and growth limiters for the brokerage.

Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market
Join this webinar to discover the most current information on hybrid and full eNote eClosings and discuss key criteria to successfully implementing your eClosing strategy.

Should lenders look to non-QM when the refi boom slows?
Angel Oak shared with HW how non-QM lending could be an effective way for lenders to replace lost business in the event of a refi boom slowdown.

Black HomeownershipPolitics & Money

Frozen out, career HUD official sounds the alarm

Career official wrote of serious concerns about the FHA's pandemic strategy

HW+ Washington D.C_

In February, a top career official at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development fired off a troubling letter to the Biden administration. 

The official, a 23-year veteran of the agency, wrote that he had serious concerns about the Federal Housing Agency’s pandemic response, the timing and effectiveness of a massive IT modernization effort ahead of the 2020 election, and a tidal wave of defaults and foreclosures the federal government wasn’t prepared to handle. Those liabilities alone totaled $155 billion, the official, Vance Morris, warned in the letter.

Critically, the Biden administration was flying blind because they’d iced Morris out of the transition from the Trump administration, he wrote in the letter, which was not made public.

HousingWire spoke to half a dozen housing policy experts and former HUD officials to assess the risk to taxpayers described by the official in the letter; whether the software update was politically tainted; and ultimately why Morris, the associate general deputy assistant secretary at HUD, was sidelined by the Biden administration.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

