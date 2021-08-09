Could the Housing Inventory Shortage be Causing Compliance Concerns?
Freddie Mac’s Pam Perry: Addressing racial equity in housing

Women leaving a legacy

It was a sunny and extremely humid Thursday morning. Of course, that’s almost standard for Dallas, and it wasn’t going to prevent these three women from showing up to the magazine cover shoot with an energy and excitement that couldn’t be stopped. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and I’d say this cover is worth so much more than that. These three Women of Influence not only carry the grace and lessons of those who have gone before them, but they’re leaving a priceless legacy for the next generation of leaders. Rebecca McDonald, chief product officer at Rocket Mortgage, Pam Perry, Single-Family vice president of Equitable Housing at Freddie Mac, and Hilary Saunders, co-founder and chief broker officer at Side, are all featured on the cover and were named to HousingWire’s 2021 Women of Influence. I had the honor of sitting down with them to learn more about the projects they’re passionate about, how they’re making a difference and what advice they’d share with those in the industry. 

Here is the interview with Pam Perry, Single-Family vice president of Equitable Housing at Freddie Mac.

Brena Nath:  First off, congrats on being named a 2021 Women of Influence. If you were standing on a stage giving an acceptance speech, who would you want to thank for helping you get where you are today?

Pam Perry: It would be my mother. She truly is my hero in terms of resilience. For me personally, I think that is one of the traits and characteristics that I think define most people’s careers because things rarely take a linear path. I definitely feel as if being able to pivot, being able to make lemonade from lemons, being able to keep moving forward in a purposeful manner, doing work that I feel strongly about and trying to achieve at a very high level with no particular goal in sight, other than continuing to do good and meaningful work, for me, my mother is that role model. That her life from the daughter of sharecroppers to mother of four children with graduate degrees, including five Harvard degrees among her children, she is one of the smartest people I know, and life has not been easy for her.

