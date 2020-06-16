Former Zillow and Trulia executives invest in Latin American real estate startup

Mexico and Colombia-based real estate startup, La Haus, has announced it raised $10 million in Series A funding with contributions from Zillow Group cofounder Spencer Rascoff and Trulia cofounder Pete Flint.

The funding round was led by Kaszek Ventures, Acrew Capital and NFX, where Flint is a managing partner.

Flint led Trulia through its merger with once-rival Zillow, eventually serving on the board of the combined company, Zillow Group, for two years after the sale. Flint left Zillow in 2017, and is now a managing partner at NFX.

This round was also funded by IMO Ventures, Beresford Ventures and individual investors, which included Rascoff.

La Haus was established in 2017 and serves the Bogotá and Medellín metros, digitizing the real estate experience for Latin America. It has since expanded to Mexico City as well.

The company functions as a property search tool and a brokerage, and claims to shorten the average home closing time in the Latin American market.

In Bogotá and Medellín, La Haus’ market share went from 4% to almost 30% during the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters said. Mexico City, where La Haus started operations just last year, already accounts for 25% of the company’s business.