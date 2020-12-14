A deep dive into the mortgage application pull-through rate
A deep dive into the mortgage application pull-through rate

In this episode, James Kleimann discusses his recent article on why LOs say some applications aren’t making it to the finish line.

Here’s what NAMB does for brokers
Here’s what NAMB does for brokers

We interview NAMB’s lobbyist in Washington, D.C. about how the organization is actively representing the interests of its members.

Supreme Court hears arguments on FHFA structure
Supreme Court hears arguments on FHFA structure

The case has the potential to be the most profound legal decision to affect the mortgage market in over a decade.

HW Media acquires REAL Trends
HW Media acquires REAL Trends

The acquisition combines two of real estate’s most powerful media outlets. The new media portfolio will now include HousingWire, FinLedger and REAL Trends.

Mortgage

Forbearance loans decrease, but new requests are highest since August

And calls to servicers rise to April levels

The total number of loans in forbearance decreased from 5.54% to 5.48% as of Dec. 6, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans in forbearance decreased to 3.26% – an 8-point improvement. Ginnie Mae loans in forbearance decreased 21 points to 7.68%

Despite a dramatic point improvement, borrowers are still seeking relief, according to Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s senior vice president and chief economist.

“New forbearance requests reached their highest level since the week ending August 2, and servicer call volume hit its highest level since the week ending April 19,” Fratantoni said. “Compared to the last two months, more homeowners exiting forbearance are using a modification – a sign that they have not been able to fully get back on their feet, even if they are working again.”

Fratantoni added that this shows an economic slowdown, with an increase in layoffs and long-term unemployment. The country’s unemployment rate did drop to 6.7% in November, however, from 6.9% in October.

“Coupled with the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, it is not surprising to see more homeowners seeking relief,” he said.

The forbearance share for portfolio loans and private-label securities (PLS) increased by 19 points to 8.89%, while the percentage of loans in forbearance for independent mortgage bank servicers decreased four points to 5.98%

Total weekly forbearance requests as a percent of servicing portfolio volume increased from 0.08% to 0.12%.

Measured as a percent of servicing portfolio, call center calls rose to 9.4% from 5.3% the prior week, the MBA report said.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

home and hand HW+
Housing market outlook for 2021…and beyond

2020 was a truly unprecedented year. With it behind us, CoreLogic’s Frank Nothaft looks ahead at several housing market trends that are likely in 2021 and beyond. HW+ Premium Content

Dec 11, 2020 By

Latest Articles

austin - texas capital HW+
Austin now a magnet for tech workers wanting to buy homes

As more tech companies relocate from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas, real estate agents say they have little to no homes at all to show homebuyers. HW+ Premium Content

Dec 14, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please