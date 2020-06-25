Mortgage

Fireside Chat with Casey Hurbis

Quicken Loans Chief Marketing Officer, Casey Hurbis, is a marketing powerhouse. Overseeing a team of more than 300 people, he’s been instrumental in securing partnerships with the PGA Tour and the NFL, making Rocket Mortgage the official mortgage sponsor of the league. Hurbis’ expertise and adaptability is why he is featured in this year’s virtual engage.marketing summit. In this session, he explained that during this COVID-19 period, marketing will be about developing ways to reach customers while balancing the severity of the pandemic, executing effective creative, and pivoting quickly as priorities and market conditions change.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full engage.marketing 2020 on demand summit, go here.

Panelist:

  • Casey Hurbis, Chief Marketing Officer, Quicken Loans
