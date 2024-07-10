Final Offer acquires the North American business of Openn

Final Offer, an online offer and negotiation platform for residential real estate transactions, has acquired the North American operations of Openn Negotiation, further expanding its reach in the U.S. and Canada.

Final Offer is currently available in 10 U.S. states as well as Ontario and Alberta, Canada. Openn is an Australian company that expanded into Canada in 2022 and developed integrated products and systems used by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), including integrations with Realtor.ca. By buying Openn’s Canada business, Final Offer now operates the platform used by most Canadian real estate agents.

“We are pleased to welcome Openn to the Final Offer family,” said Judd Hoffman, co-CEO of Final Offer. “With our shared commitment to transparent and efficient technology solutions for agents, buyers and sellers, Openn complements the Final Offer platform and enhances our presence and commitment throughout the U.S. and Canada.”

Like Final Offer, Openn’s goal is to brings more transparency to the negotiation and offer process. This transparency is even more important given the big changes happening in the U.S. market after the NAR commission lawsuits settlement, said Tim Quirk, Final Offer’s co-founder.

“In the U.S., with the changes occurring on Aug. 17, consumers and the market are demanding more clarity and transparency around the way real estate is bought and sold,” Quirk said. “Agents talk about showing and proving the value they provide to clients and what they can charge for services. By using Final Offer, agents can prove the results they’re generating for clients and can use that as a means to market and grow their business.”

Peter Gibbons, founder and managing director of Openn, will join the Final Offer team. “We’ve only just begun to see what is possible when the offer process is clear and the information is trusted,” said Gibbons. “I’m excited to partner with Final Offer to expand on our mission of delivering a transparent offer experience to consumers and the real estate community across Canada and beyond.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Final Offer has raised nearly $14 million to date, including from Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors, as well as more than 100 real estate professionals.