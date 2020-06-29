Uncategorized

Fill Your Pipeline! The Intersection of Marketing and Mortgage Sponsored by Mortgage Cadence

In this session, Dan Green and Pam Hermann from Morgage Cadence, discuss the is one key metric that mortgage marketers should have their finger on the pulse:  Borrower Share. This is a true measurement of brand equity. Watch as they pull back the curtain on how to monitor this metric, and how to position your already known brand in front of borrowers who are shopping with some of the latest in digital marketing.

Panelists:

  • Dan Green, EVP, Services, Mortgage Cadence
  • Pam Hermann, VP, Marketing, Mortgage Cadence

 Watch the full session below. To go back to the full engage.marketing 2020 on demand summit, go here.

