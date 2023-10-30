Nosalek plaintiffs can join commission lawsuit settlements

Read Now
Don’t let phishing, spoofing and wire fraud wreak havoc on your title company
HousingWire Annual completes merger with The Gathering of Eagles
Evolving Servicing Policy and Technology Landscape
Compass’s Jonathan Spears on the only two KPIs he tracks
Appraisals and Valuations

FHFA failed to document desktop appraisal reviews, OIG says

Failure to document makes assessing the effectiveness of desktop appraisals a challenge, the report found

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) failed to adequately document desktop appraisal reports, which clouds data on the effectiveness of the desktop appraisal program, according to a report published by the FHFA Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

The OIG conducted an audit of FHFA’s oversight of Fannie Mae’s and Freddie Mac’s use of desktop appraisals between Oct. 18, 2021, and March 31, 2023.

Although policy analysts typically review quarterly desktop appraisal reports to identify deficiencies or areas of improvement, they don’t typically document the results.

However, this audit is notable because the documentation lapse means the FHFA can’t identify trends or serious issues with mortgage desktop appraisals that could impact the GSE’s financial safety and soundness, the report revealed.

Due to low volume, a formal review process has not been implemented for desktop appraisal reports, as these appraisals make up “less than one percent of the Enterprises’ total loan volume,” according to the report.

“FHFA’s Office of Housing and Regulatory Policy (OHRP), within the Division of Housing Mission and Goals (DHMG), oversees the Enterprises’ policies and certain policy development and implementation activities, such as desktop appraisals,” the report explained.

Currently, OHRP is developing a dashboard that will include desktop appraisal reports, but the implementation has not occurred yet. Once it has, OHRP’s review of the dashboard and the contained desktop appraisal reports will be documented alongside an updated OHRP review process document.

“Until the dashboard is deployed, OHRP does not have an interim plan to document results of all the desktop appraisal report reviews,” the OIG report said.

The FHFA OIG made two recommendations to the agency: “[r]equire OHRP staff to document reviews of quarterly desktop appraisal reports in accordance with internal control standards and OHRP internal guidance;” and “[i]mmediately place desktop appraisal report reviews on the OHRP Monitoring and Surveillance List.”

FHFA agreed with these recommendations and included corrective action in its response in which it will implement more stringent reporting requirements for these reports by June 2024; and said it “has added desktop appraisal reports to OHRP’s Monitoring and Surveillance List.”

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

real estate agent holding house key to his client after signing contract,concept for real estate, moving home or renting property
Cenlar appoints David Schneider as president 

Cenlar FSB, one of the nation’s largest mortgage subservicers, promoted David Schneider to the role of president on Monday.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please