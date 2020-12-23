How to win in a competitive housing market
How to win in a competitive housing market

In this episode, Real Estate Agent Xio Sandoval discusses how she is helping clients lock in a home in today’s competitive market.

Refi sugar high: How to balance your lending diet
Refi sugar high: How to balance your lending diet

The industry experts at TMS have compiled a list of proactive steps to take to ensure that your business will be prepared when the refi sugar high ends.

A blueprint for frictionless lending
A blueprint for frictionless lending

In our newest guide, learn how Blend leverages partnerships and integrations to offer a host of features that support efficient and streamlined lending.

Existing home sales are still too hot
Existing home sales are still too hot

Although current sales data for the housing market has outperformed expectations, Logan Mohtashami says that he expected these upward trends to moderate.

Mortgage

FHFA extends multifamily forbearance through March 31

Forbearance was previously slated to sunset for landlords on Dec. 31

Multifamily property owners who are struggling to make mortgage payments due to the coronavirus pandemic now have a reprieve through the end of March for mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced on Wednesday.

Forbearance options for multifamily mortgages backed by the GSEs were set to expire on Dec. 31, but the FHFA has extended that till March 31, 2021, provided landlords are also extending benefits to their renters. Landlords must:

  • Inform tenants in writing about tenant protections available during the property owner’s forbearance and repayment periods; and
  • Agree not to evict tenants solely for the nonpayment of rent while the property is in forbearance.

Eligible landlords must also:

  • Allow the tenant flexibility to repay back rent over time and not in a lump sum;
  • Not charge the tenant late fees or penalties for non-payment of rent; and
  • Give the tenant at least a 30-day notice to vacate

“Due to the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities and its disproportionate impact on renters, FHFA will extend forbearance multifamily offerings and tenant protections beyond the end of the year and through the first quarter of 2021,” said Director Mark Calabria.

A recent report by the Urban Institute found that approximately 12% of landlords with mortgages are in forbearances. Of those landlords, 20% are Black and 14% are Hispanic, while 9% are white.

For single-family mortgages, the U.S. forbearance rate increased last week for the second time in nearly six months from 5.48% to 5.49%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Single-family loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that were in forbearance decreased last week to 3.25% – a 1-basis-point improvement, though not as steep as the 8-basis-point decline the week prior.

The Federal Housing Administration announced on Monday that borrowers now have even longer to request deferred payments after extending the deadline for initial forbearance requests for FHA-backed mortgages to Feb. 28, 2021.

With the six-month grace period, plus a possible six-month extension, some FHA borrowers may be in forbearance into Feb. 2022.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_223576354
FHA extends foreclosure and forbearance policies to 2021

HUD announced that the FHA is providing a two-month extension of its foreclosure and eviction moratorium and request for forbearance through Feb. 28, 2021.

Dec 21, 2020 By

Latest Articles

winter, snow, housing, house, neighborhood, cold
Why new home sales are finally moderating

We’ve seen our share of hyperbolic headlines in the housing reports this year, and for that reason, I have been compelled to reiterate my belief that the “too-hot” data will moderate to a more normalized trend. But, we hadn’t seen that moderation in any meaningful way until today.

Dec 23, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please